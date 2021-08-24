Afghanistan: UK Defence Secretary Says Kabul Evacuations Deadline 'unlikely' To Extend

Ahead of G7 leaders' virtual meet to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday, Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it is "unlikely" that the deadline for evacuations from Afghanistan will be extended beyond August 31. However, the United Kingdom, which will chair the meet, stated that it will urge the United States to extend the deadline. According to reports, France has also called on the US to extend the end-of-the-month deadline to complete the Afghan airlifts. Meanwhile, citing the recent public statements of US President Joe Biden and the Taliban leaders, Britain's Defence Secretary said that it is highly unlikely that the evacuation operations will continue in September. Speaking to the Sky News, Wallace said, "Although chances of extension look very bleak, we will try our best to seek for it."

Taliban refuses to extend the deadline

The deadline of August 31 was set by the US President to finish the evacuation process being carried out by thousands of temporarily deployed US and UK troops. Although, he had also not completely denied an extension if needed. However, calling the issue a "red line", a spokesperson of the Taliban on Monday, August 24, denied any extension and said that any delay in evacuations will be viewed as "extending occupation." The spokesperson, Suhali Shaheen, further told Sky News, "The US and US troops will not be given any additional time to carry out evacuations and there will be consequences if they plan to do so." Although Britain has continued to evacuate Western citizens along with some Afghans from Kabul, Wallace sowed apprehensions of deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country as the deadline of August 31 is approaching.

UK Prime Minister urges world leaders to ramp up support for evacuees

The defence ministry claimed that as many as 8,458 people have been safely evacuated by the UK since August 13. He further stated that more than 5,000 Afghans are eligible to relocate to Britain under its programme to protect those who aided its military and civilian officials during their two-decade involvement in Afghanistan. Ahead of the meeting with G7 leaders, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the leaders of the world's top economies to have an eye on the "next phase" for Afghanistan. He further said that he will also urge fellow leaders to ramp up their support for refugees particularly ensuring girls' education and the rights of women and minorities. It should be mentioned here that tens of thousands of Afghans have fled their countries after the stunning takeover by the Taliban last week.

