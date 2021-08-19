Afghanistan's Fate Has Tarnished The West's Image, Says UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

The outcome of Afghanistan after a 20-year war led by the US shows that the West's resolve is now seen as weak by major enemies such as Russia, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claimed. The war in Afghanistan has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and trillions of dollars, but the Taliban have retaken power, and Western leaders are hurrying to evacuate their embassies and Afghan personnel from Kabul airport.

What makes Wallace uneasy, according to BBC TV, is that they now have a world system in which their rivals perceive their resolve, the West's resolve, as weak. He told the LBC radio that it is something everyone should be concerned about, if the West appears to lack resolve and fractures, their adversaries, such as Russia, will find that encouraging.

"Taliban's return will motivate more terrorists"

Britain is concerned that the Taliban's return, as well as the void left by the West's haphazard retreat, could allow Al-Qaeda extremists to establish a foothold in Afghanistan, just 20 years after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US. Wallace warned that the Islamists will perceive this as a win around the world, and it will "motivate more terrorists."

On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Following Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's departure from the war-torn country, mayhem erupted in several sections of Afghanistan, with civilians running to airports to flee the Taliban regime. Taliban's unexpected success, which comes as the United States prepares to leave the country after a 20-year war, has caused turmoil at Kabul's airport, where the United States and its partners are attempting to safely evacuate thousands of residents and allies.

Biden didn't expect the Taliban to take over so quickly

In his first statements since the instability in Afghanistan erupted, US President Biden stated that the US had not evacuated Afghan civilian allies sooner because they 'didn't want to leave,' he also admitted that he had not expected the Taliban to take over so quickly. He called the pandemonium at Kabul airport, where masses of Afghans are searching for a way out, "gut-wrenching." He claimed that his predecessor as president and Afghanistan's authorities were to blame for the country's rapid collapse.

Image- AP/ANI