'African Plume' In UK Ahead Of Halloween Set To Bring Temperatures Up

The meterorological department has predicted African Plume in the UK ahead of Halloween. The African plume is said to set temperatures soaring to 20 degrees. This is said to happen next week.

As per weather reports by Manchester Evening United, if the African Plumes hits, 2022 will become Britain's hottest-ever recorded year. A mass of hot air, an African plume, is set to hit high temperatures of up to 20 degrees. The Met Office tweeted about the same: "Much like a rollercoaster, the drivers of our weather this week are shifting from low to high to low. Here's a look at the three pressure centres that will be in charge".

🎢 Much like a rollercoaster, the drivers of our weather this week are shifting from low to high to low



👇 Here's a look at the three pressure centres that will be in charge pic.twitter.com/8nofCdsRZK — Met Office (@metoffice) October 17, 2022

UK weather set to experience mild showers before rise in temperature

The weekend is said to begin with mild showers, and the rains will move towards northeast of the country. The meterological department said that post-rain, there will be a dry spell. In the southern part of England, there will be a dry, sunny spell. Warm spell to be present in the Southern United Kingdom. The North is also set to experience temperatures ranging near 17C.

Marco Petagna, a forecaster from Met Office said that due to a southerly airstream with mild air, there is a good signal for higher temperatures. Another forecaster said, "Sunday has sunny spells for many, with Monday dry with sunny spells in the South as rain clears the North. Tuesday is mostly fine in the North, with high pressure from Wednesday bringing generally settled conditions, although with some bands of rain spreading. The South and West are likely to be mild during the period to October 28, with sunny spells between showery periods."