After Back-to-back Pen Mishaps, King Charles Brings His Own Pen To Sign Documents

Ever since Prince Charles was formally proclaimed King Charles III at the Accession Council held at St James's Palace, several videos of the 73-year-old facing global embarrassment went viral on the internet, especially the leaking pen incident. However, this time, the newly appointed monarch appeared to bring his own pen to a sign in order to avoid another viral pen-based mishap.

The first incident came on September 10, Saturday, when Prince Charles was formally appointed as the successor of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles is just so DONE with that pen tray, leaving William hunting for one. Priceless moment in the #proclamation pic.twitter.com/z2gEXSqqe1 — Natalie Tambini (@NatalieTambini) September 10, 2022

The historic moment turned viral incident when an annoyed Charles had signalled for associates to move a pen holder and pens that had got in his way as he signed documents. The videos of the moment somehow landed on social media platforms and have been doing rounds on the internet with netizens giving a mixed reaction. This was not the end of the bizarre moment for the King. In another incident, when he was signing a document at the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down in Northern Ireland, ink appeared to drip from the pen. This resulted in King being filled with frustrations and can be heard uttering some furious words.

Another day, another argument between King Charles III and a fountain pen. pic.twitter.com/Fa7SyxKpTs — Kara Calavera 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@KaraCalavera) September 13, 2022

“Oh god, I hate this (pen)!” King said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort. “Oh look, it’s going everywhere,” his wife said as King wiped his fingers. “I can’t bear this bloody thing … every stinking time,” Charles said as he walked away. However, taking precautions from earlier incidents, this time, King brought his own pen and signed the visitors' book at Llandaff Cathedral, in Wales on Friday. Now, this too has been noticed by netizens and poured some witty comments. "King Charles is a problem-solver!!" said a Twitter user. "King Charles has produced his own pen in Cardiff. Passed it to Camilla. No ink stains. All is well with the world," added another netizen.

I love how King Charles III brought his own pen this time after “leaking pen incident” in Ireland. 😂 Bless him. — Lady Tudor R🌹se ❤️⚖️🇬🇧 (@LadyTudorRose1) September 16, 2022

I love that King Charles brought his own pen with him to Llandaff Cathedral 🖊 — Louise Watts (@DaisyDuck2109) September 16, 2022

Know more about the Royal Signature

According to the Royal tradition, a monarch is required to sign two official documents meant to keep a record of the agreement. The centuries-old tradition was first started by George I's accession in 1714. Since then, every King and Queen of England has to sign the Scottish Oath. For his new signature, the King used his name, Charles, with an R added on the end. Notably, "R" represents Rex, which is the Latin word for King. The same format was used by his late mother, Elizabeth while signing any official document. However, in the case of the 96-year-old monarch, R stands for Regina, the Latin word for Queen.

King Charles III signed as "Charles R" pic.twitter.com/1rpfMv6Ow3 — 🌻Sarahsecret (@sarahdiaryz) September 11, 2022

Besides, his cypher, which is a way of combining a monarch's initials and title, can be either standalone letters or entwined like a monogram, was also revealed on Sunday. The cypher will be used in several items including postboxes, stamps, uniforms, government signage and medals across the country. He appeared to reveal his cypher by using it on a tie pin during his proclamation. King Charles III's tie pin featured the letters CR intertwined with a crown on top.

Image: ANI