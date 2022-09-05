After Departing From Downing Street, Will Outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson Remain In Politics?

The UK has started the countdown to welcome its new Premiere, marking the unceremonious exit of conservative leader and incumbent PM Boris Johnson. However, it has raised serious questions over Johnson's future in politics. Many of his close aides believe he would remain in UK politics, some say he may resume his career in media.

Although he received fame during his campaign to move Britain out of the European Union, he has a well-documented media career as a columnist, author, TV host and documentary maker. For many, he was a celebrity rather than a Prime Minister of the UK. Before securing a landslide victory in the last election, he served as the editor of the most influential political magazine-- The Spectator.

As per media reports, his salaries amounted to more than what he gets as a Prime Minister. While speaking to CNN, some experts noted if he chooses to return to the media, his opinion or article could cause a sitting government real problems by offering his public criticism or approval.

Some of Johnson's close aides and his colleagues said they could not digest that he would not remain in the frontline politics. Without naming their names, some colleagues revealed Johnson was furious when he was forced to resign from his post after the disclosure of various scandals and "secret parties" at his official residence during the lockdown.

Johnson unhappy with his unceremonious exit, says his close aide

One of Johnson's close aides told the American broadcast that he was unconvinced that he had to move out of Downing Street without public consent. He said Johnson told them he would be happy if he was ousted by elections, not by the media pressure. It is worth mentioning here that Rishi Sunak, then UK Chancellor, initiated trouble for Johnson, by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson, who had proved his majority in the Parliament in June this year.

What's next for Boris Johnson?

"Many of my colleagues and I believe that he could and should have risen out the storms over the Partygate and Chris Pincher scandals," says one of Johnson's long-standing political allies to CNN. "The scrutiny came from the media, not the public, and I am afraid that his own Members of Parliament buckled under pressure. I think he still has unfinished business and I would hope he remains politically active," the ally adds. As of now, it is unclear whether he would remain active in politics or not, but in an article published on Sunday Express, Johnson said he will back his successor "wholeheartedly" in order to give him/her a chance of winning the next election.

Image: AP