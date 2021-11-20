A group of female Afghan footballers, who escaped Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, landed in Stansted Airport of London on Thursday, 18 November. According to Khaama Press, the 35 girls, aged between 13 and 19, arrived from Pakistan overnight. Their flight chartered by a Jewish aid organisation was funded by American celebrity, Kim Kardashian.

"It's Mission Accomplished," said Khalida Popal, former manager of Afghanistan's national women's team, who co-ordinated their rescue from Denmark.

Great mission accomplished team landed safely in UK 🇬🇧 🛬 Now, time to get as much support as possible to help them in their resettlement process. 130 people made it safe. Thanks to everyone 🙏💪✈️🛬 pic.twitter.com/y5zYWAbVdD — Khalida Popal (@khalida_popal) November 18, 2021

Previously, the youth development team, which trains girls from underprivileged backgrounds, became stranded in the war-ravaged nation after attempts to evacuate them to Doha failed as they were denied access to Kabul airport amid a terror threat. The group then went into hiding before crossing the border into Pakistan. They had been in Pakistan on temporary visas but on Thursday they were accepted into Britain after intense wrangling.

It is to mention that their escape from Kabul was sponsored by the ROKiT Foundation, Leeds United’s chair, Andrea Radrizzani, and the NGO Football for Peace. The flight was chartered by UK-Jewish charity, Tzedek, with also some funding provided by Kim Kardashian. The group of female Afghan footballers also had the ear of the UK government, through a chain of former interpreters for the British military and influential veterans.

first chapter written today! When I received a call asking help to rescue the youth w team from Afghanistan,I didn’t know even from where to start. Today they flew to UK. Proud to be part of the team to make this real. Let’s dream one day they will play in @LUFC💛💙 pic.twitter.com/XLPv6IXByi — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) November 18, 2021

Evacuation of Afghan players

Meanwhile, in separate rescue missions, Afghanistan’s women’s national team was flown to Australia as part of the mass Western evacuation in August. At least 100 women footballers including members of the national football team were also safely evacuated from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in October. Other members of the national team of Afghanistan were sheltered in Portugal.

Concerns surrounding the rights of the women have spiked drastically, especially after the Taliban took over the country on August 15 after arching into the capital of Kabul. While the former Afghan government fell to the insurgents, there are fears that the outfit would reimpose the repressive laws against women and girls left in the country. According to the BBC, dozens of young Afghan female footballers still remain stuck in the war-torn nation and they are looking for a desperate way out.

