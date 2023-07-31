After EU, UK Suspends Long-term Development Assistance To Niger Over Military Coup

Denouncing the military coup in Niger, the UK on Sunday announced to suspend their long-term assistance to the African nation, with the exception of critical humanitarian aid. According to the officials of the Nigerien presidential guard, they have overthrown the country's president, Mohamed Bazoum. This development was shared by the guards through a statement which was broadcast on national television. The Nigerien presidential guard has imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice."

The move came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and restricted access to public offices in Niamey.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all financial aid to Niger and froze Niger's assets in the community's central and commercial banks on July 30, reported Sputnik. "The UK wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced today by ECOWAS and will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger," said Andrew Mitchell, UK Minister of State for Development and Africa on Sunday in a statement. "The United Kingdom calls for President Mohamed Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order in Niger."

The UK minister added that Britain would be continuing "critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Niger".

Coup supporters target French embassy in Niger

Thousands of coup supporters in Niger on Sunday denounced France, the country's former colonial power. During the protests, supporters of the coup were seen waving Russian flags. The protesters even set the door at the French Embassy ablaze.

In Niger, protestors have expressed their dislike towards France and instead viewed Russia as a strong potential option. It is uncertain if Russia has any involvement in the rallies, reported AP. Although some protesters were seen carrying pro-Russian signs that read "Down with France" while they expressed their support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Notably, the Wagner mercenary group from Russia has been active in the neighbouring country of Mali. Furthermore, it appears that under Putin's leadership, Russia has been increasing its sphere of influence in West Africa. However, there is no clarity if the leaders of the new junta plan to form an alliance with Moscow or maintain their partnerships with Western countries in Niger, as per AP reports.