After Eunice, UK Hit By Storm Franklin; National Rail Service Urges People To Avoid Travel

The train operators in the United Kingdom have cautioned the passengers on Monday by advising them to "avoid travel if possible" as services would be disrupted due to strong winds and torrential rain which have been triggered by Storm Franklin. According to the Daily Mail, UK's National Rail has warned that passengers who have been anticipating to make journeys once the services would start, might face "major disruption" to lines "across most of Great Britain," which involves cancellations, delays, as well as reduced speeds onboard.

As Storm Franklin approached, the Met Office has declared an amber wind alert for Northern Ireland, while, a milder yellow wind warning for most of the UK. These warnings came after Storm Franklin made landfall in the UK, causing floods that have forced the residents to flee their homes. According to the Independent, on Sunday, citizens in Yorkshire and Manchester were compelled to evacuate their houses for safety reasons, fearing that swelling rivers may breach their banks.

Furthermore, according to the Met Office, the stormy weather was expected to strike the south of the nation hard, making travel difficult in places.

It will be a very windy start to Monday due to #StormFranklin



Bands of rain & showers will also be sinking south during the rush hour, & combined with the strong winds may make travel difficult in places



Warnings are in force throughout the morning so stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/wtfn5NI9NF — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2022

According to National Rail, the UK trains that would be affected by the storm are Avanti West Coast, c2c, Caledonian Sleeper, Chiltern Railway, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Northern, Transport for Wales, West Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Heathrow Express, London Northwestern Railway, LNER, Northern, ScotRail, TransPennine Express and more.

UK train operators' request to the passengers

TransPennine Express (TPE) had stated that the passengers who wanted to travel north of Preston in Lancashire before 10 am (local time) were strongly advised to "avoid travel if possible". TPE operations director Paul Watson stated on Sunday evening, “Due to the impact of Storm Franklin, train services are disrupted along the West Coast Mainline,” Independent reported. Watson went on to say that they have urged the passengers not to travel from Preston to Edinburgh/Glasgow until after 10 a.m. since the protection of the customers, as well as employees, has always been their first priority. “Anyone planning on travelling by train today or before 10 am tomorrow (as on Monday) can choose to defer their travel or claim a refund,” he added.

In addition to this, the Great Western Railway (GWR) has also repeated the same words, requesting passengers to travel "if absolutely necessary," as tarin operations are anticipated to be seriously interrupted across the network on Monday.

⚠️Disruption to services⚠️



Please only Travel if absolutely necessary.



Some trains have now started to run, however services remain significantly disrupted across the network.



Check your journey 👉 https://t.co/FUh5xp6dAO



Refunds 👉 https://t.co/eT5tRfByHN pic.twitter.com/vwMwUHm4f6 — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, National Rail has advised the travellers to check the status before using UK trains on Monday. It added that the bad weather might result in floods, and any trees that were already damaged by Storm Eunice could tumble down. “Where conditions worsen, speed restrictions could be put in place to ensure you can travel safely,” citing National Rail, Daily Mail reported.

Additionally, hundreds of flood warnings have been released throughout the UK, including two rare 'severe' alerts for areas near the River Mersey in Greater Manchester, where precipitation may pose a 'danger to life.'

Image: AP/Shutterstock