After King's Coronation, UK Set To Host A Royal Feast 'Big Lunch'; Know What's On The Menu

What's better than watching the United Kingdom get a new King in a flamboyant coronation ceremony? Relishing on a mouth-watering dish to mark the historic moment. Even though the coronation has wrapped up, a royal bash is still underway. On Sunday, thousands of revellers will come together for street parties and the Coronation Big Lunch.

Coronation Big Lunches are charity events in the UK that aim to unite communities on coronation weekend after a new monarch is crowned. This year, King Charles and Queen Camilla have selected a coronation quiche as the main dish for the feasting event. According to The Daily Mail, a coronation quiche is a royal twist to the classic pastry dish, and an amalgamation of spinach, broad beans, cheese, and tarragon.

The Royal Family, on its website, calls it a "deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon. Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes – perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!" It was finalised by the King and Queen after royal chef Mark Flanagan suggested it.

What are Big Lunches?

Big Lunches are held on an annual basis, thanks to the educational charity Eden Project. Last year, the event raised over £22 million for charities. "The Big Lunch brings neighbours and communities together to share friendship, food and fun. Get your free pack and start planning something to look forward to! This year you can be part of history and join millions across the UK, and further afield, with a Coronation Big Lunch on 6-8 May, or join the fun in June and plan your Big Lunch as part of the Month of Community," reads the description on the Eden Project.

But even if one cannot attend the Big Lunches, they can devour delicious meals thanks to three official recipes released by the royals. The first dish is a roast rack of lamb topped off with an Asian-style marinade. Other dishes include the coronation aubergine, courtesy of chef Nadiya Hussain. To end the meal on a sweet note, chef Adam Handling revealed a dessert made up of a zingy strawberry and ginger trifle.