After Liz Truss Quits, Theresa May Calls MPs To 'compromise' While Choosing Next UK PM

Amid the tumultuous exit of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 20, her predecessor Theresa May has reacted to the "swift" and "right' decision of the incumbent leader. According to May, Truss took the right decision by stepping down from her post and added the move was crucial for the country in order to frame "a roadmap for an orderly transition". Taking to the microblogging site, the former Conservative PM has urged Tory MPs to “compromise” as they choose a new leader. She underscored that it is the duty of the MPs to provide a sensible and competent government amid the economic crisis.

Theresa May issues first response after Liz Truss steps down as UK PM

"The Prime Minister is right to provide a roadmap for an orderly transition. MPs must now be prepared to compromise. It is our duty to provide a sensible, competent government at this critical moment for our country," she wrote barely two hours after Truss announced her resignation. It is not clear why May has stressed MPs to "compromise" but experts pointed out it might be possible that she had voted for Rishi Sunak during the last elections and her compromise message is probably aimed at MPs on the party’s right.

Liz Truss resigned as UK PM, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets at a time when the country is already facing the worst-ever financial crisis amid a series of setbacks-- COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Besides, her resignation also witnessed the worst division in her own party.

“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss acknowledged in a statement delivered outside the 10 Downing Street office. Although Truss resigned on October 20, she stated that she will remain in office until a replacement is chosen. Ever since she announced her decision, she has been called or mocked as a "45-day Prime Minister", and social media was also flooded with memes on the same.

Truss is now the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history. George Canning died after after 119 days in office while he served as the Prime Minister in 1827.

Image: AP