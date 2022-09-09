After Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Prince Charles Is Now King- Who's Next In Line To Throne?

Quick links:
Image: AP
United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, a royal estate in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her four children, the eldest of which--Prince Charles is now officially the King of Britain.
UK Queen Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William travelled to Balmoral to be at her side. Outside Buckingham Palace, the news was posted on the railings as crowds gathered.
The Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
