After Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Prince Charles Is Now King- Who's Next In Line To Throne?

United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, a royal estate in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her four children, the eldest of which--Prince Charles is now officially the King of Britain.

Who after Prince Charles?

First in line is Prince Charles' elder son with Princess Diana, Prince William

After Prince William, his 9-year-old son Prince George is second in line, followed by his two young siblings, Princess Charlotte, age 7, and Prince Louis, age 4 as third and fourth in line, respectively

Fifth in line is Prince William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, who married American actress Meghan Markle. The couple has stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family.

Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lillibet Mountbatten-Windsor are sixth and seventh, respectively, in line to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth passes away at 96

UK Queen Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William travelled to Balmoral to be at her side. Outside Buckingham Palace, the news was posted on the railings as crowds gathered.

The Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”