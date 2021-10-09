Amid the ongoing outrage over the slayings of two young women who were targeted near their homes in London, a top British government official on Saturday has backed a phone company's proposal for a new tracking service to help protect women walking alone.

The chief executive of Britain’s biggest phone company, BT, proposed the “walk me home” service in a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel. As per the company, once a woman activates the app on her phone, the service would track her journey and send an alert to her emergency contacts if she didn’t reach her destination on time. As per reports, the “walk me home” service could be up and running by Christmas, in London.

Sabina Nessa Murder Case

On September 28, the British Police charged a man with the murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed while she was on her way to meeting a friend in London. As per The Guardian, the police arrested 36-year-old Koci Selamaj early on September 26 in East Sussex, just after one week after the 28-year-old teacher's corpse was discovered. It is speculated that on Friday, September 17, Nessa had left her house in Kidbrooke, south-east London, at 8.30 pm. She was supposed to meet a friend at the Depot pub in Kidbrooke Village's Pegler Square, but she never showed up. Police officers were contacted just after 5.30 pm on September 18 when her body was discovered by a passerby near the One Space community facility in Cator Park, Kidbrooke Park Road, at a short distance from her house.

Sarah Everard Murder case

Earlier on July 9, Wayne Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty to murdering 33-year-old Sarah Everard after previously confessing to kidnapping and raping the woman who was just walking back to her home from a friend’s house in south London. Everard, who was a marketing executive went missing on March 3 and her body was then discovered a week later, causing nationwide outrage. Everard had set out on a 50-minute walk home from a friend’s house in south London at around 9 pm on March 3 and she never came back.

(With AP Inputs)

Image: Shutterstock