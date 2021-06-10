Ahead Of G-7 Summit, UK Police Arrests 20-yr-old For Bomb Hoax Near An Official Event Site

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a hoax device was discovered near an official Group of Seven (G7) summit site, the Falmouth Hotel, said police on June 10. The hotel and its neighbouring buildings were evacuated in the wee hours of June 10 after a mysterious package was found on the grounds outside. Devon and Cornwall Police said that the man taken into custody is from Falmouth. Ahead of the much-anticipated global event with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US arriving in the UK, chaos engulfed the official G-7 summit site. Nearly 100 people were moved from the impacted properties.

Additionally, a 328ft (100m)cordon was put in place. Eventually, the suspicious device was declared safe by a Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. The British town is hosting the international media centre for the G7 summit which will begin in Carbis Bay on Friday. Falmouth Hotel is where reportedly most media covering the meeting of the global leaders are based.

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted that the officers were called inside the hotel in Cliff Road around 3:15 BST and the cordon was removed by 6:00 BST and then, residents were allowed to return to buildings. The police spokesperson tweeted, “A smaller scene guard will remain in place until the item is collected and removed by scenes of crime. We currently believe that this was a hoax incident and a criminal investigation has been launched. We thank the public and those who were evacuated for their assistance.” The 20-year-old has been arrested on the suspicion of a bomb hoax and is now in custody.

Police were called at around 3:15am on Thursday 10 June following reports of a suspicious package having been located on the grounds outside of the Falmouth Hotel, Cliff Road in Falmouth.



Joe Biden arrived in UK for G7

While the man was arrested in relation to a bomb hoax near an official site for G7, US President Joe Biden reached Britain on Wednesday evening and is currently staying at the seaside resort of Carbis Bay, about 25 miles away from Falmouth Hotel. Owing to the high-profile event, the security operation in place for the G7 summit is large. It is also the first in-person meeting of major developed nations in over two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, several thousands of law enforcement officers are drafted from across Britain.

Today, I’ll be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall. I look forward to affirming the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom and discussing how we’ll tackle our shared challenges together in the years ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be virtually participating in the outreach sessions of the G7 meet on June 12 and June 13, said the Ministry of External Affairs in line with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s invite. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has confirmed, “In accordance with the G7 invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in outreach sessions on June 12 &13, virtually. This is the second time PM will be participating in G7.”

