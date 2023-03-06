Ahead Of Illegal Migration Bill, UK Government Faces Criticism For 'dodging' Asylum Duties

The UK government's strict plans to put an end to illegal migrant crossings are merely a way to avoid "the asylum responsibilities it expects others to take," according to a human rights group. Several charities for refugees have called the plans "costly and unworkable" which "promise nothing but more demonisation and punishment" for those seeking asylum.

Enver Solomon, the Chief Executive of the Refugee Council, said that the imminent legislation would "shatter the UK's long-standing commitment under the UN Convention to give people a fair hearing regardless of the path they have taken to reach our shores" and would "add more cost and chaos to the system," Sky News reported.

Sonia Sceats, the chief executive of Freedom from Torture, alleged that the United Kingdom's government has "comprehensively shut down" legal routes that refugees can use to travel to the UK. Sceats added that the soon-to-be-announced legislation "would place a bomb" under the key principle of refugee law - that any person fleeing for their safety should be able to arrive in a country via any means.

Rishi Sunak vows to end illegal migrant crossings

The criticism comes as the UK braces for Home Secretary Suella Braverman to publish legislation on boat crossings this Tuesday. British Premier Rishi Sunak recently revealed that one of his top five priorities is to tackle the migrant crisis. In a conversation with the Sunday Express, he told illegal migrants that they will "not be able to stay" if they resorted to unlawful means to enter the country.

"I have made the issue of illegal migration one of my top five priorities - pledging to stop the boats once and for all. Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade," he said.