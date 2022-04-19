Ahead Of India Visit, UK PM Asserts Democracies Need To Unite Against Autocratic Forces

Ahead of his visit to India, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asserted that democracies need to unitedly face the threats posed to peace and prosperity by autocratic forces. Johnson called it "vital" for the democracies and friends to remain together. Taking to his official Twitter handle on April 17, Boris Johnson asserted that he will be visiting India this week to bolster the longstanding ties between the two nations. The visit of Johnson to India comes amid the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the UK Prime Minister wrote, "This week I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries. As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together." Johnson called India "a major economic power" and the "world's largest democracy" and stressed that it is Britain's highly valued strategic partner in these uncertain times.

Boris Johnson to discuss an array of prevailing issues during India visit

During his visit to India, UK PM Boris Johnson will discuss prevailing issues like job creation, economic growth, energy and security. UK Prime Minister tweeted, "My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence."

Boris Johnson to land in Ahmedabad on April 21

The British Prime Minister will arrive in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 21 April, according to the statement released by the UK government. During his visit, Boris Johnson will meet with leading businesses and discuss UK and India's commercial and trade relations. Notably, it will be the first time that the UK Prime Minister will be visiting Gujarat. Post his Ahmedabad visit, Johnson will head to New Delhi to hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday, 22 April.

Boris Johnson to meet with Narendra Modi

During the meeting, both leaders will discuss the defence, diplomatic and economic partnership between India and UK aimed to deepen the close cooperation. He is expected to announce a major investment in key industries in both India and the UK, boosting employment opportunities and growth at home, along with new collaboration on science, health and technology, as per the UK government statement. Notably, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed on a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as they announced more than £530million (₹52,82,17,45,100) in investment into the United Kingdom and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors, like health, trade, climate, defence and security. It is to mention here that the visit of Boris Johnson to India comes after UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss travelled to New Delhi in March.

