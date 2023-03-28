Ahead Of Joe Biden's Visit, UK Raises Terror Threat Level Of Northern Ireland To 'severe'

The terror threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised from "substantial" to "severe," indicating a high likelihood of an attack, according to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris. The decision to raise the threat level was made by MI5, independent of government officials, as per a report from Sky news. Heaton-Harris pointed to a "small number" of individuals who remain committed to using "politically motivated violence," citing the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell. In a written ministerial statement, Heaton-Harris urged the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), but not to be alarmed.

The rest of the UK's terror threat level remains at "substantial," meaning an attack is considered likely, while Northern Ireland's threat level has been raised to "severe," indicating a high likelihood of an attack, according to officials. The UK has five terror threat levels, ranging from low to critical, with substantial being the national threat level. Northern Ireland's level was lowered to substantial just over a year ago, the first change since 2010. The decision to raise the threat level comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's planned visit next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought an end to decades of violence in the region.

Law enforcement will pursue those who terrorise communities, says Chief Constable

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has responded to the heightened terror threat, saying that it is part of an "ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5." He also stated that law enforcement will continue to relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorize communities, as well as attack officers and staff.

He expressed gratitude to those officers and staff, and thanked the community and political leaders of Northern Ireland for their support of the Police Service during recent times. "We will not be deterred from delivering a visible, accessible and responsive community focused policing service to keep people safe," he said.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill has said that "Today's announcement that the level of threat has been increased comes against the backdrop of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. A quarter century on there is no place or space for paramilitary groups in a modern, democratic society. They must go".