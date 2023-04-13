'All White Men Should Have A Black Slave': Tory Leader Faces Flak Over Racist Comments

A Conservative politician is under investigation for making racist comments, allegedly stating that "all white men should have a Black slave," according to recent reports. Andrew Edwards, a County councillor and former magistrate in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is also accused of making derogatory remarks that Black people are of a "lower class" compared to white people in a video clip that has surfaced online. Edwards has referred himself to the Public Services ombudsman, as per a report from the Independent.

The Conservative group on Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that it is conducting an investigation into the matter, but Edwards, who also serves as a school governor, has not been suspended at this time. Further developments in the investigation are awaited.

What did he say?

In the recording, which is 16 seconds long, a man can be heard saying "Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all. (...) I think all white men should have a Black man as a slave or Black woman as a slave, you know. There’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people".

The timing and location of the video clip in question remain unclear. Edwards, who serves as the representative for the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward, acknowledged the serious nature of the allegations against him, stating, "I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me." He further disclosed that he has self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation. "It is now in the hands of legal experts and the ombudsman," he added, "It would be unfair on the process for me to comment."

“The views contained within this recording are disgusting. Racism has absolutely no place in our society, let alone in the views expressed by an elected member on Pembrokeshire County Council," a spokesperson for the Labour party said. A Pembrokeshire council spokesperson has said that "we are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further". It is quite odd that this person is a member of the Tory party, a party which is now headed by a man who is Indian by ethnicity. The former PM of Britain, David Cameron, had made a lot of effort to make the Conservative party more inclusive and he did succeed. However, it appears that some rotten apples remain.