'I've No Alternative': Amal Clooney Quits As UK's Envoy On Press Freedom Over Brexit Bill

Amal Clooney, who was appointed the United Kingdom's special envoy on media freedom in 2019, has quit her job over the British government's decision to make changes in the Brexit agreement. Clooney, who is a high-profile lawyer specialising in international law and human rights, wrote a letter to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, where she described the UK government's intention to violate an international treaty as "lamentable".

"In these circumstances, I have been dismayed to learn that the government intends to pass legislation – the Internal Market Bill - which would, by the government’s own admission, ‘break international law’ if enacted," Clooney noted in the letter.

'No alternative but to resign'

"Out of respect for the professional working relationship I have developed with you and your senior colleagues working on human rights, I deferred writing this letter until I had had a chance to discuss this matter with you directly. But having now done so and received no assurance that any change of position is imminent, I have no alternative but to resign from my position," Clooney wrote in the letter to Raab that has been published by the International Bar Association.

In the letter, Clooney further noted that she had always felt proud of the UK's reputation as a champion of the international legal order, however, she could not urge other countries to respect and enforce international obligations while the UK declares that it does not intend to do so itself.

Boris Johnson's government introduced legislation in the UK parliament that seeks modification in the withdrawal agreement, particularly to the Northern Ireland protocol. The European Union criticised the move and warned Britain of legal action if it fails to adhere to the treaty signed by the country less than a year ago.

European Council President had said on Twitter that the Withdrawal Agreement was concluded and ratified by both sides and has to be applied in full. He added that breaking international law is not acceptable and does not create the confidence they need to build our future relationship.

