Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Meets UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson In New York

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in New York. Taking to Twitter, Bezos posted the picture of his meeting with Boris Johnson. Bezos in the post mentioned that he and Johnson had a "good exchange of ideas on climate change with a lot of passion around preserving and restoring the natural world". He further added that the meeting was useful and enjoyable. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jeff Bezos meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez met with Johnson on Monday in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During the meeting, PM Boris Johnson reportedly told Bezos that Amazon should pay more taxes in the UK asserting that the internet giants needs to make a "fair share" of contribution in tax, reported New York Post citing an ITN report. He added that when the company is selling billions worth of goods in the United Kingdom, they must pay fair taxes in the country. 

Johnson stated that Britain needs a "proper way" of implementing digital sales tax, like the tax in high street shops. The UK Prime Minister told Channel 5 that Bezos has made it clear that the government needs to come up with the right framework, reported New York Post. He added that Bezos is a capitalist and he would not pay tax as an "ex-gratia act of kindness". Johnson also mentioned Bezos' recent pledge of $1 billion in conservation efforts. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also shared the picture of his meeting with Jeff Bezos on Twitter. 

Johnson was accompanied by his new Foreign Minister Liz Truss as he has embarked on the United States trip, to hold talks with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the UN summit. Prime Minister Johnson visited the White House for the first time since Joe Biden became the President of the US. The UK Prime Minister  also met US Vice President Kamala Harris, where they discussed about the cooperation between two countries on defence, security, trade and foreign policy.

