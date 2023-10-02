Amid India-Canada Row, Khalistanis Stage Protest Outside Indian High Commission In London

Amid the India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of the Sikh Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, the Khalistani separatists held a massive demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in London on Monday, October 2 in the presence of heavy British security forces.

As they waved the pro-Khalistani flags, the protesters were cordoned off by the police at some distance on the road leading to the Indian High Commission. In March, the violent Khalistan supporters, during a similar anti-India protest, had climbed the balcony of the High Commission of India in London and had torn down the Indian flag in a blatant act of vandalism. The Khalistani separatists had managed to breach the security of the Indian mission, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to summon the British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott in New Delhi to 'explain' the incident.

In a post on X, MEA said "an explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security" that let "separatist and extremist elements" violate the limits of the Indian mission and vandalise the national flag. London Mayor Sadiq Khan and British High Commissioner Alex Ellis responded with condemnation of the incident, saying that an investigation was launched.

'Freedom of speech does not extend to incitement to violence': EAM on Khalistanis' anti-India acts

The Khalistani protests in the UK have intensified days after Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland's Glasgow by the Khalistani separatists, who term Sikh terrorist Nijjar's murder as an 'assassination.' Doraiswami was invited by the Glasgow Gurudwara committee to discuss visa issues, Republic Media Network reporters learnt, but the angry Khalistani perpetrators charged at Doraiswami’s car to create a human hurdle to not let the motorcade proceed any further.

The Khalistanis in the UK and elsewhere staged anti-India protests after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Washington DC warned that the situation in Canada, which poses security risks for both India and the NRIs abroad, shall not be 'normalised.' Jaishankar, in his stern take against justifying 'violence' as 'freedom of speech and expression', said that India will not welcome unsolicited lecturing on the concept of 'freedom of speech' from foreign countries.

"We are a democracy. We don't need to learn from other people what freedom of speech is about, but we can tell people this…we don't think freedom of speech extends to incitement to violence. That to us, is the misuse of freedom, that’s not defence of freedom," EAM asserted, flagging violent incidences involving India's consulate and its people overseas.

"Our [India's] point is that there is today a climate of violence, an atmosphere of intimidation...Just think about it. We have had smoke bombs thrown at the mission. We have had our consulates…violence in front of them. Individuals have been targeted and intimidated. There are posters put up about people," EAM Jaishankar said. “So tell me, do you consider this normal? Okay, this is about this… if this had happened to any other country, how would they react to it? I think it is a reasonable question to ask,” he emphasized. Jaishankar also debunked Canadian claims of India's links with Nijjar's murder labelling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charges as "absurd".