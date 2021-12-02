Amid Omicron Scare, EU Chief Calls For Debate On Making COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed concern over the new variant Omicron of the COVID-19 and highlighted the importance of vaccination. She called on the EU nations to consider mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in battling the spread of the “highly contagious” Omicron variant, reported The Guardian. Omicron has been designated as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation and after the detection of the new strain, countries across the world have started reimposing restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

Ursula von der Leyen highlighted that the EU’s 27 member states need to offer booster doses to people, as per the Guardian report. Furthermore, the commission communique backed countries in a temporary measure have made pre-travel PCR tests mandatory even within the bloc’s borders. Around 59 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the European Union. Ursula von der Leyen said the world was in a “race against time” and “Scientists tell us we have to do everything possible to make the best out of the time we have till we have certainty about the characteristics of transmissibility and severity of Omicron.”

Booster dose for Europeans

Furthermore, Ursula von der Leyen revealed that the Commission concluded the third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer and overall they will be having 360 million doses of mRNA vaccines that will be delivered by the end of the first quarter of 2022, as per the press release. She highlighted that these vaccines would be adequate for Europeans to receive a booster dose against COVID-19. Moreover, she pointed out that vaccines for children will be available as of 13 December. She lauded South Africa for being transparent regarding the new variant with the world.

Omicron variant detected in 23 countries: WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, December 1, has informed that at least 23 countries have reported cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and he further warned that the number is expected to rise. Addressing a press conference on December 1, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that around 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have detected cases of the new strain of COVID-19. The WHO chief further stated that the United Nations health agency is taking the rise in the number of cases "seriously". He informed even though that they are getting to know more about Omicron, however, more time is needed to learn about its effect on transmissibility and severity.

