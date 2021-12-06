A potential wave of COVID pandemic could be "more lethal" than the current crisis, warned Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, adding that "this pandemic is not done with us." Speaking at the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, the professor noted the destructive nature of the COVID pandemic that has infected more than 265 million people in two years, with the possibility that the upcoming ones could be more contagious and claim more lives. Emphasising that this is not the last time a "virus threatens our lives," Professor Gilbert said the new variant contained mutations already known to enhance transmissibility and reduce the impact of the induced antibodies making vaccinations less effective, The Guardian reported.

Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford and part of the team that developed COVID vaccines currently being used in 170 countries. Highlighting the intensity of the new COVID strain, Omicron, which is dubbed as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Professor Gilbert cautioned:

“This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods...the truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both,” the BBC quoted her, as saying.

Talking specifically about the Omicron variant, Professor Gilbert explained that the new variant has spike protein that contains mutations already known to increase the transmissibility of the virus. However, there are additional changes that mean induced antibodies (by infection or vaccine) may be less effective at preventing infection with Omicron. Observing the fresh concerns over the immune evasive variant, she also recommended that "until we know more we should be cautious and take steps to slow down the spread of this new variant."

Professor Gilbert's warning comes after the UK recorded 86 new cases of the Omicron variant on Sunday, increasing the total tally to 246. Additionally, until 9 am on Sunday, there were 43,992 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK. As reported by The Guardian, at least 54 died within 28 days of testing positive for the COVID virus.

UK tightens COVID-related travel restrictions

Amid soaring cases of Omicron variant, the UK government has imposed stringent measures to curb the spread of the "highly-contagious" virus. As per new rules announced by UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, it will be mandatory for all travellers arriving to London to take a COVID-19 test before boarding flights. Beginning from 4 am London time on Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry after must isolation in a managed quarantine facility, Javid tweeted.

UK PM suggests Christmas must go ahead "as normally as possible"

Despite the blasphemous rise in the number of Omicron variant cases, UK PM Boris Johnson during a visit to Oswestry in Shropshire, on Friday, suggested that Christmas should go ahead as "normally as possible," as reported by the Guardian. He also added that people did not need to cancel plans for parties and nativity plays, after he witnessed some firms and individuals have been cancelling bookings, saying that there was "no need for that at all." Johnson's assertions came as the UK saw a drop in the number of people dining out across the country since the reopening from lockdown, the Guardian reported, citing restaurant industry figures.

(Image: AP/PIXABAY)