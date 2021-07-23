Amid 'pingdemic', UK Seeks To Avert Staff Shortages With Daily COVID Tests In Food Sector

The UK government on July 22 announced plans for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers, allowing those who test negative to continue working even after they have been in close contact with people infected with the virus. Following mounting pressure from retailers facing staff shortages, the UK government outlined plans for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers that will allow those who test negative to continue working even if they have been “pinged” by the NHS to self-isolate due to contact with someone with the virus. The announcement came amid growing concerns within the government of the impact of the so-called “pingdemic” on many key sectors of the British economy.

According to BBC, more than 600,000 people using the NHS COVID-19 app in England and Wales were sent self-isolation alerts in the week between 8 and 15 July. Retailers have complained that alerts are causing serious staff shortages and affecting services. They have warned that they are under “increasing pressure” to keep shelves fully stocked, and have also said that supply chains are starting to fail due to the “pingdemic”.

No ‘blanket exemption’

Now, as food supplies is a primary concern, the government has said that it has identified priority locations, including the largest supermarket distribution centres, where testing will begin this week. The program will be expanded to as many as 500 sites next week. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who is self-isolating too after testing positive for the virus last weekend, said that the daily testing will help minimize the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks.

Javid said, “As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break chains of transmission, daily contact testing of workers in this vital sector will help to minimize the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk”.

It is worth noting that the self-isolation for all fully-vaccinated people pinged by the app as close contacts is due to be scrapped by August 16. The app alert is advisory only and not enforceable by law, unlike a phone call from the Test and Trace team. Being pinged by the app means that the person is advised to isolate for 10 days.

Meanwhile, alongside the measures to protect food supplies, the government published guidance setting out limited exemptions for 16 other critical workers if their inability to work would have a “major detrimental impact” or risk national security. Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated employees providing what are deemed critical services would be able to keep working and avoid self-isolation if they have been named on a list kept updated by officials. Further, the government has, however, said the policy is not a “blanket exemption” for all employees in a sector.

(With inputs from AP)