Amid Political Turbulence In UK, King Charles III Hold First 'Credentials' Presentation

King Charles met several diplomats including the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, and the high commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad

Even though UK Prime Minister resigned on Thursday after a series of dramatic events, King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms, Charles III held the first 'Credentials' presentation of his reign. During his first-ever credentials presentations, King Charles III met several diplomats including the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, and the high commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, at Buckingham Palace.

According to the tradition, a newly appointed ambassador or high commissioner to the Court of St James’s presents their letters of credence or high commission – known as credentials – to the monarch. The date of credential presentations is not fixed and is mutually decided by the two parties.

During the ceremony, Charles held audiences with the diplomats. Notably, an Audience is simply a one-to-one meeting with The King. According to the Royal Family, audiences happen regularly throughout His Majesty's working week. It generally lasts around twenty minutes, and the conversations which take place are entirely private. No written transcript or recording is made.

How do credentials presentations take place?

On the day of the presentation, diplomats are collected from their Embassy or residence in a State landau (a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage) and travel through the streets of London led by a second carriage which the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps travels in. 

The Ambassador or High Commissioner will often bring members of their family to this special occasion. Audiences generally take place in State or semi-State rooms at Buckingham Palace. The Ambassador or High Commissioner and his or her party are announced as they enter the room by the Marshall of the Diplomatic Corps. The King shakes everybody's hands and then the Audience begins.

Traditions followed at Credentials

According to the Royal tradition, at the start of the Audience, diplomats present their Letters of Credence (for Ambassadors) or Letters of High Commission (for High Commissioners). Also known as 'Credentials', this is a formal letter from the diplomat's Head of State to The King asking him to give 'credence' to the new Ambassador or High Commissioner.

In other words, saying that His Majesty can trust the new appointment to speak on behalf of his or her country. The King and the visiting party will then speak informally for the rest of the Audience. Often, the emphasis is on issues of the day in the Ambassador or High Commissioner's home country. 

