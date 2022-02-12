Amid Ukraine Crisis, UK PM Boris Johnson Thinks Russia Going To Invade Poland Next: Report

Amid Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine, British PM Boris Johnson has now stated that the United Kingdom will stand ready to help when Poland is threatened. Notably, Johnson’s remarks come in the background of Russian military exercises in Belarus which neighbours Poland to the East. From his remarks, it seems like the British PM believes that Russian troops are going to invade Poland, Sputnik reported.

“When Poland is threatened then the UK stands ready to help,” Boris Johnson stated during his visit to Warsaw this week.

According to the media outlet, Johnson accused Russia of being a bully and urged Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to “de-escalate” military tensions. Accompanied by the Polish premier, Johnson also went off the greet British troops who were stationed on Poland’s border. Affecting the air of a cheery general inspecting the fortifications, the UK Pm also queried the military engineers why they were repairing roads.

“Don’t we want to stop them coming in?” asked Boris Johnson.

It is to mention that for weeks now, the United Kingdom has been amping up the Biden administration’s claims that Russia was going to imminently invade Ukraine. However, Moscow has repeatedly denied any plans to attack the former Soviet nation. Russia and the UN have also condemned the war hysteria being drummed up by the US and UK through baseless speculation about imminent aggression against Ukraine.

West ramps up deployment of troops in Europe

Meanwhile, the West is ramping up the deployment of the troops in Poland as well as in neighbouring Baltic states. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that Britain will be sending 350 more troops to Poland amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia. This comes as the UK Defence Secretary and his Poland counterpart held talks on the response to the Russian troops' build-up near the Ukraine border.

During the press conference, Wallace stated that they will be sending further 350 British troops to Poland in addition to 100 Royal Engineers already in the country in the “spirit of solidarity”. Wallace highlighted the decision to send more troops to Poland comes in “helping each other’s challenges of resiliences” and emphasized that the bilateral deployment showcases that they can work together. Moreover, the development also comes after US President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers as the tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine.

