Amid UK's Economic Turmoil, Mutinous Tory MPs Give PM Liz Truss 17 Days To 'save Her Job'

UK's Conservative MPs on Thursday warned British Prime Minister Liz Truss about a looming political fermentation saying that she has just 17 days to save her premiership over an 'undeliverable' £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts. In the latest development in the UK, Britain's Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked following mini-budget turmoil.

Angry Torry MPs had previously cautioned that if Kwarteng's economic statement made on October 31 about speaking with Truss over possible U-turns on their mini-budget was not implemented to relax the market turbulence, Truss could find her leadership in trouble. Kwarteng had reportedly cancelled meetings scheduled in Washington DC and rushed to fly back to Britain to tackle the political situation. He was then sacked after serving less than six weeks in his role, according to British press reports.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt lined up to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss

Amid the political upheaval, British Prime Minister Liz Truss had defended the now ousted Chancellor, saying that he was "doing an excellent job and they are in lockstep," a Downing Street source told British broadcaster BBC. But Westminster now urgently wants Downing Street to reassure British debt buyers and abort one of the two Kwarteng’s three-week-old fiscal plan's pillars he had formulated earlier. Tory MPs instead want Truss to adopt Rishi Sunak's hike on corporation taxation. It is also being reported that ex-British Chancellor Rishi Sunak and former House of Commons head Penny Mordaunt were now in the line up to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Truss and her government's closest aides have been weighing whether to ditch the emergency mini-Budget, including the initial promise of slashing the estimated £ 18 billion hike in corporation tax, The Daily Mail reported. When enquired, ex-British Chancellor Kwarteng had said, "Let's see". A former minister from ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet, reportedly reiterated that Truss' tenure was now dependent on the statement made by her chancellor on October 31.

"She has got days to turn things around, that's all," the Tory MP stressed. "She [Truss] is going to have to reverse the mini-Budget and she is probably going to have to sack Kwasi. Even then it might not be enough if she can't regain the confidence of the markets. The worry is that she still appears to be in denial about how bad things are," the minister noted. Another Downing Street source told the paper that the situation for Truss is in waters that are "choppy and might well get choppier. But there is a way through." The angry UK MPs, including former ministers, are planning to form a 'council of elders in an attempt to oust Truss.