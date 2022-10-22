Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Meme As Social Media's Brutality On UK PM Race Continues

Liz Truss memes are all over the internet and Anand Mahindra can not stop tweeting about them! Amused with the political chaos in the United Kingdom, the Chairman of Mahindra Group keeps sharing great memes. After tweeting about who will last more, Liz Truss or lettuce, Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared another meme about 10 Downing Street, the British Prime Minister's official residence. The meme shared by Mahindra shows 10 Downing Street being rented out by Airbnb with the caption - 'perfect for short stays'.

After that, Anand Mahindra shared another meme that showcases the view of the scorecard between Liz Truss and lettuce. No guesses here, it is lettuce - 1 and Liz Truss - 0!

Another meme Anand Mahindra shared is an advertisement inviting candidates for the job of the UK Prime Minister. The video says that "high IQ is not a requirement" and gives a disclaimer that "the successful candidate must be lacking in integrity, moral fortitude and shame."

And yet another from the British Comedy factory…Unstoppable… pic.twitter.com/LBeLjvBNPV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 22, 2022

Race for next UK PM begins

Meanwhile, the UK PM race has begun with the three primary candidates reportedly being Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Penny Mordaunt. To move to the next stage, the candidates need to secure at least 100 votes from Tory party MPs. Rishi Sunak has already crossed the 100 MP threshold whereas Johnson has garnered the backing of around 50 MPs and Penny Mordaunt has secured the support of 22 MPs.

Recently Elon Musk too chimed in with his views on the political drama in the UK, praising Dimitry Medvedev's humour as the former Russian President quipped 'Congrats Lettuce'. Musk went on to ask Medvedev, "Btw, how’s it going in Bakhmut?" to which the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation replied, "See you in Moscow on the Victory Day!"