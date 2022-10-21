Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Trolls Liz Truss' 45-day UK PM Tenure With 'British Humour Never Resigns'

UK's shortest-serving PM Liz Truss resigned from office only 45 days after taking charge. Soon after, social media was flooded with memes on the same.

Abhishek Raval
Liz Truss

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra


On a historic day for the United Kingdom, when the country's shortest-serving Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from office - only 45 days after taking charge, social media was abuzz with hilarious posts. In one such reaction, Anand Mahindra posted a picture of the entrance of 10 Downing street with 'Perfect for short stays - sponsored by Airbnb' written on it. 

Adding to the humour, Mahendra responded and said, "British humour never resigns…," on the day when Liz Truss stepped down from the post of Britain Prime Minister on October 20, after 45 days in office. Her decision comes in the wake of two of her ministers resigning; losing the confidence of her MPs and the markets crashing post her tax plan proposals.

‘Ye toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya’

Netizens thronged to Anand Mahindra’s troll of Truss’ resignation and came up with some witty and humorous comments. One such response was the famous one-liner from the Bollywood movie Munnabhai MBBS, ‘Ye toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya’

While another social media user posted a picture of 10 Downing street with the auspicious Swastika on both sides of the entrance as an indication of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister. 

The post of a lettuce kept next to Liz Truss’ photo has also been trending since the past few days, wherein a British newspaper began a live stream to wait and see, which lasts longer - The lettuce or Liz Truss.

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra

