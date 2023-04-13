Andrew Tate To Face New Trouble? 3 UK Women Planning To Sue 'Alpha Male' Over Rape Charges

Three women from the United Kingdom are planning to sue controversial social media influencer and self-proclaimed 'Alpha male' Andrew Tate. According to Sky News, the three British women are suing the notorious former Kickboxer for damages over allegations that he raped and abused them. The social media star, who is known for his misogynist outlook, has been having frequent run-ins with the Romanian authorities. Earlier, the Romanian Police arrested Tate and his brother Tristan Tate over sex-trafficking charges. According to the British News outlet, the women claimed that they have suffered physical injury and psychological harm which eventually stopped them from working or living a normal life for many years.

"To have seen Andrew Tate's rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him,” one woman told Sky News. "We intend to prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling and that his public statements about women are nothing more than fantasy,” she further added. As per the British news outlet, the three women first made complaints to the police eight years ago. However, at that time, the detective failed to investigate the allegations properly before they dropped the case. The three women are aged between their late 20s and early 30s.

Women from UK used to work as webcam models for Tate

According to Sky News, the women who are planning to sue the former British-American kickboxer used to work as webcam models for Tate in Luton from 2013 onwards. The women accused the social media star of abusing them and poorly paying them for their work. They also stated that the Tate brothers even threatened them and stopped them from reporting the whole ordeal to the authorities. Meanwhile, the social media influencer denied these allegations and stated they want money because he “fired them”.

"Their allegations include rape, sexual and physical assaults, including holding guns to women's heads, strangulations including with belts, allegations of the most awful behaviour towards women,” Matt Jury, the lawyer representing the three women told Sky News. As per the report, in 2015, Hertfordshire began investigating the women’s allegation. The police even went on to arrest Tate three times on the suspicion of raping two women and assaulting the third one. However, the cause was abandoned 4 years later with no further action. The police force even went on to apologise to the women for the delay in the investigation. "When they went to the police their allegations were not treated seriously, the police didn't take effective action. The evidence was there,” the lawyer representing the three women asserted. "We're aware of the evidence that was provided, it should have been sufficient to warrant proper criminal intent investigation and, in our opinion, for charges to be brought,” Jury further added. According to Sky News, the three British women are hoping to raise funds to start their UK civil damages claim. They are also eying to spur the Hertfordshire police into reopening the abandoned investigation.