Ann Summers Lingerie Chain Boss UK's Jacqueline Gold Dies At 62

Jacqueline Gold’s family, on Friday, announced her demise at the age of 62. Gold, who was the head of Britain's Ann Summers chain, played a significant role in making lingerie and sex toys more female-friendly and mainstream. She was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago and died on Thursday, surrounded by her loved ones.

Gold's father, David Gold, purchased four struggling Ann Summers sex shops in the 1970s, and Jacqueline started as an intern before working her way up to the director, chief executive, and finally executive chairwoman. She transformed the men-only atmosphere of the business and made it more appealing to women by selling female-friendly products both in stores and through women-only at-home gatherings similar to Tupperware parties.

Ann Summers grew under her leadership, becoming a well-known fixture on the British high street with over 80 stores nationwide. She described the transformation of the business as a "real culture change" in a 2018 interview with the BBC radio show "Desert Island Discs."

“Female empowerment has always been at the heart of everything we do,” she said.

The family statement said Gold’s “vision and creativity” turned Ann Summers “from an unknown brand to a British household name.”

“Jacqueline is best-known for founding Ann Summers and leading a business run by women, for women. She was also an activist for women in business, and championed female entrepreneurs with the ambition to better the working environment for women,” the family said.

Jacqueline Gold, a CBE

Gold was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016 for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.

Sister Vanessa Gold, who is now chief executive of Ann Summers, said “Jacqueline courageously battled stage four breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey.”

“In life she was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman, all of which makes this news that much harder to bear. As a family, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our wife, mum, sister, and best friend.”

Gold died two months after her father, who was co-chairman of Premier League soccer team West Ham United. She is survived by her husband Dan Cunningham and daughter Scarlett, as well as her sister.

