Another Blow For UK PM Liz Truss? Defence Secy Ben Wallace Likely To Resign: Report

Amid the massive turbulence in UK politics, a new stunning media report has claimed that the crisis in the embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss's cabinet could escalate further as Defense Secretary Ben Wallace could resign if new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt would not favour military spending. The shocking media report came on the same day when Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt took charge following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng from his post. According to the report of a British broadcast, Sky News, Hunt rejected the earlier plan of increasing the defence budget by 3% of the country's GDP.

Notably, at the time of a furious TV debate between Truss and her opponent and former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, she promised to increase military spending. However, the same has not been echoed by her new minister. Moreover, the sources of the British broadcast claimed that Hunt could further force the department of defence and others to make additional savings. Besides, its sources ascertained that the Defense Secretary may first consult Truss with his demands and then would take any 'harsh' actions. "Wallace would demand the prime minister fulfil her obligations," said the sources.

Whatever Sunak had said turned right

It is worth mentioning that UK politics have been under severe turbulence ever since the then UK Chancellor initiated trouble for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson. Subsequently, Truss formed the government following the debacle of Sunak-- days before Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest. However, whatever Sunak had contested about Truss during the election campaign turned concrete as she made several blunders.

Earlier during the election campaign, Sunak, on multiple occasions, contested the promises of his opponent and claimed she could not handle the economy and would plunge the country into an "inflation crisis". Alleging that Truss would increase borrowing to “historic and dangerous levels,” Sunak's had said, "She has no concrete plan to run the economy" and added she would not be able to provide a respite to households in the upcoming winter.

Image: AP