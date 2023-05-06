Supporters of the Republic campaign group gathered in London's Trafalgar Square to voice their opposition to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Among the protesters were anti-monarchy activists who proclaimed Meghan Markle a "People's Princess," as per a report from NY Breaking.

Curious how the police in London cannot deal with *actual* crime but can enthusiastically arrest people exercising their democratic right to protest. pic.twitter.com/WmS9TkXJex May 6, 2023

The group staged its demonstrations against the king ahead of the coronation, advocating for the replacement of the monarchy with an elected head of state. Signs reading "Not My King" were held up as well. Up to 2,000 people were expected to participate in the protests, with concerns that eco-activists could also target the historic occasion. Ahead of the coronation, police arrested Republican protesters who were found in possession of locking devices.

Protestors were arrested

Video footage shared on Twitter showed police officers in London using powers under a new law on public order to arrest protesters during a demonstration against the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Among those arrested in St Martin’s Lane near Trafalgar Square was Graham Smith, CEO of the anti-monarchy group Republic. Photos showed protesters in yellow “Not My King” T-shirts, including Smith, having their details recorded.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that four people had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public disturbance on St Martin’s Lane, and that locking devices had been seized. The police also made a number of arrests for breach of the peace in the Carlton House Terrace area, and a further three arrests in the Wellington Arch area on suspicion of possession of items to cause criminal damage. According to Just Stop Oil, about 13 protesters were arrested at the Mall ahead of the coronation.