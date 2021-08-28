Anti-Taliban Demonstrators Take To Streets In UK; Sloganeering 'Afghanistan Deserve Peace'

In the wake of the hostile takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, massive numbers of Afghan demonstrators in the United Kingdom took to the streets to stage a protest against the self-imposed regime in the war-ravaged country. Afghan nationals and their allies have protested in countries around the world, in solidarity with Afghans while marking an anti-Taliban unison.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, Afghan citizens were left with the option to either escape the extremist regime and flee their homes or stay and risk deaths at the hands of the Taliban.

'We Deserve Peace': Afghans in UK protest against Taliban

In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, anti-Taliban demonstrators are seen sloganeering phrases- 'No-No Taliban', 'Free Free Afghanistan', 'No Justice No Peace', while hundreds held placards indicating- 'Free Afghanistan From Taliban' 'We Deserve Peace' 'We Are Anti-Taliban Movement'. One of them read '5000 Is Not Good Enough' with relations to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's claim on August 18 that British government would welcome and accept this figure of Afghan refugees in 2021.

Women and children were amongst hundreds of protestors as they fear the future of their country and the safety of fellow Afghans back home. Since the extremist and hardline terror outfit assumed reign in Afghanistan, thousands of desperate Afghan nationals were seen marching on the streets and delivering anti-Taliban phrases. They demand the restoration of Afghanistan's legitimate sovereignty.

Anti-Taliban movement

On August 28, a worldwide anti-Taliban movement involving 30 countries was announced. The recent collapse of Afghanistan's legitimate government and the absolute hostile takeover by the Taliban has infused a sense of solidarity, towards the Afghan land, amongst people around the globe. While most demand restoration of rights and basic freedom of Afghans, others have explicitly urged the 'international community to 'sanction Pakistan' for sponsoring 'logistical support' to the Taliban and bolstering a 'proxy war' in Afghanistan through the years.

The anti-Taliban movement has been initiated by the United Afghan Association, a joint project of human rights activists in 30 different countries. Reports suggest that a protest is set to be held at the United Nations Plaza in San Francisco, California to take and voice action against the current sovereign government of Afghanistan led by the extremist Islamic militant group, Taliban.