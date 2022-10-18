Chaos ensued in Manchester, United Kingdom, when a man protesting against Chinese President Xi Jinping was hauled to the grounds of the Chinese consulate and severely beaten up by a group of unidentified men. "They dragged me inside, they beat me up,” the protester, called Bob, told BBC after he managed to escape from the compound with the help of other protesters and the British police.

Bob, who spent the night at a hospital to seek treatment for his wounds, alleged that "mainlanders"- people native to mainland China, had walked out of the consulate to destroy the banners of the demonstrators. "As we tried to stop them, they dragged me inside, they beat me up," he said, adding: "It's ridiculous. They [the attackers] shouldn't have done that. We are supposed to have freedom to say whatever we want here [in the UK]."

Later, the consulate justified the act of its staffers by stating that the demonstrators were holding offensive images of the Chinese president.

UK condemns quashing of peaceful protestors, launches probe

Several pro-democratic demonstrators gathered outside the consulate to stage a protest and demand the liberation of Hong Kong on Sunday, the same day when Jinping commenced the Communist party summit in Beijing. Following the incident, China remained defiant, and claimed that “disturbing elements”, including the male protester, had “entered the compound illegally,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing, according to The Guardian.

The incident sparked a reaction from UK Labour's foreign affairs spokesman David Lammy, who said that the “quashing of peaceful protest will never be tolerated on our streets.” The United Kingdom’s Greater Manchester police has launched an investigation into the matter.