Antigua and Barbuda intends to hold a referendum on becoming a republic in the next three years, the nation's Prime Minister Gaston Browne said. After Charles III was confirmed as King of Antigua and Barbuda, Browne told ITV News that nation will hold a referendum on whether to become a republic within the next three years. Notably, the former British colony became independent from Britain in 1981 and is one of the 14 nations where the British monarch is head of state apart from the UK.

Antigua and Barbuda is also part of the Commonwealth, a 56-member organization with the majority of former British territories. Speaking to ITV News, Gaston Browne stressed that the matter needs to be taken to a "referendum for the people to decide." He said that the move will not demonstrate any form of "disrespect" and "hostility" toward the monarch. He further added, "This is not an act of hostility or any difference between Antigua and the monarchy."

Gaston Browne called the decision a "final step" to gain full independence to "become a truly sovereign nation." Notably, Antigua and Barbuda are one of the 14 independent nations that continue to have the British monarch as the head of state. Apart from the UK, King Charles III became head of the state of Commonwealth realms which comprise Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the Commonwealth realm including Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu. Notably, Barbados became a republic in 2021 and removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.

Australia & New Zealand's plan after King Charles becomes head of state?

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that "now is not the time" to discuss Canberra becoming a republic, AP reported citing Australian Broadcasting Corp. He stated that it was a time for paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Albanese had previously expressed support for Australia becoming a republic after elections in May. Previously, he had said that a referendum on Australia becoming republic was not a priority for him in his first three years of government. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that her government will not make any move to make New Zealand a republic.

“Now is not a time to talk about our system of government," Australia's PM Anthony Albanese said as per AP. “Now is the time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth, a life well lived, a life of dedication and loyalty including to the Australian people and for us to honor and grieve," he added.

Image: Facebook/GastonBrowne/AP

