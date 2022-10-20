Last Updated:

Antony Blinken Meets Ben Wallace, Discusses Support For Ukraine & Threat Posed By Russia

During the meeting, Wallace and Blinken discussed support for Ukraine and the "serious security threat" posed by Russia to the US, Europe and the world.

Apoorva Kaul
Antony Blinken

Image: Twitter/@SecBlinken


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Monday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed support for Ukraine and the "serious security threat" posed by Russia to the US, Europe and the world. Wallace and Blinken reiterated their commitment to standing with Ukraine against Russia's offensive. 

The meeting between the two leaders comes as UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to the US as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. During his visit, Ben Wallace held a meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III at the Pentagon on Wednesday, 19 October. In the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the defence ties between US and UK in various sectors, including defence and security priorities, including Ukraine. Wallace and Austin discussed efforts to support Ukraine, including security assistance and the importance of transatlantic cooperation and regional security in view of Russia's "continued brutal attack in Ukraine." According to the press release issued by the US Defence Department, the meeting between Wallace and Lloyd Austin is a continuation of their discussions at NATO defence ministerial meetings in Brussels that took place last week. 

Wallace meets US NSA Jake Sullivan 

Apart from meeting Lloyd Austin, Ben Wallace also held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on 18 October. The two leaders discussed national security interests, including Ukraine. Ben Wallace and Jake Sullivan reaffirmed their commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security assistance. Notably, US and UK have been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive. Furthermore, the two nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia. The meeting between UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and US leaders comes at a time when Russia launched mobilization in annexed regions of Ukraine. 

Putin introduces martial law in four annexed Ukrainian regions 

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order on Wednesday, 19 October, introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions annexed by Kremlin. Putin declared martial law in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk. He made the announcement regarding martial law during the Russian Security Council meeting stating, "I have signed the Executive Order introducing martial law in these four regions. It will be submitted to the Federation Council for approval immediately. The State Duma has been informed about this decision." He noted that martial law had been in place in these four regions before they became part of Russia. He said that they must introduce martial law in the four regions under Russian law. 

Image: AP

First Published:
