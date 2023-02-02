'Anyone Who Thinks I Covered Up Parties Is Out Of Their Mind', Says Johnson Over Partygate

The former UK Prime Minister said that anyone who thinks he knowingly covered up lockdown parties in No 10 is "out of their mind." During an interview with Tory MP Nadine Dorries, Johnson said he thought their mid-pandemic get-together was "within the rules" and he had to be "respectful" to the cross-party Commons Privileges Committee that is investigating the matter.

"But I’ll just repeat what I’ve said before, and I hope it’s obvious to everybody, that anybody who thinks I was knowingly going to parties that were breaking lockdown rules in No. 10, or then knowingly covering up illicit parties that other people were going to, that’s all strictly for the birds," he said.

"And if anybody thinks like that, they’re out of their mind."

He further went on to say that back then, as Prime Minister, he was "thinking desperately" about COVID-19 testing and the vaccine rollout at the time. "We all thought what we were doing—or certainly, I thought what we were doing—was within the rules. "And what we certainly thought was that we were working blindingly hard on some massive priorities for the country," he added.

Notably, the former British Prime Minister is expected to come up with evidence to prove his innocence before the inquiry committee in the coming months. Johnson was forced to resign from his post by the Conservatives after a series of accusations and scandals associated with his name. However, Johnson has repeatedly told the Commons that there were no rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and that the rules had been followed at all times.

The UK Police, however, had issued 126 fines for breaches of COVID rules, including one to Johnson for partying in Downing Street at a time when COVID cases were running high across the country. If the committee finds out that Johnson lied to parliament, he could face a suspension of over 10 sitting days and could face a challenging byelection in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seats.

"The Committee has sent letters to individuals who may have knowledge relevant to the present inquiry regarding Boris Johnson MP, requiring them to provide evidence in writing," said a spokesman for the Committee. "The Committee requires the written evidence to be submitted by Tuesday, February 7th. All written evidence submissions must be accompanied by a statement of truth. "The Committee may have further requests to make for additional information," he added, reported AP.

Image: AP