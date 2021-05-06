Last Updated:

Archie's Birthday: Prince Charles, Prince William And Kate Wish Harry And Meghan's Son

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turned 2 years old on May 6 and received wishes from the members of the royal family,

Written By
Priya Pareek
Archie's birthday

(Image credit: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal)


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turned 2 years old on May 6 and received wishes from the Queen and other members of the Royal Family. Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to social media to wish the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Charles, the father of Prince Harry, shared a monochromatic picture of him with Harry, who can be seen holding Archie in his arms. “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today,” read the caption of the post. The photo was shared through the official handle of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Royal family members wish Archie on birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a family picture to extend birthday wishes. The picture was from Archie’s Christening in July 2019. “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the caption read. 

Earlier in the day, the Queen wishes her great-grandson on social media and shared a picture of Harry and Meghan holding baby Archie. A message shared from the official royal family social media account read: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today." The picture was taken shortly after Archie's birth in UK.

Archie was born in England on May 6, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He is seventh in line to the throne but does not have an official royal title and has been living in California with his parents ever since they stepped back as senior Royal members last year. 

Meghan announces first children's book

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle had announced that she will release her first children's book which is inspired by the bond between Archie and his father Prince Harry. Titled "The Bench,"  the book tells the story of a "special bond" shared between a father and son through a mother's eyes. The 40-page illustrated book will release on June 8.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in a statement Tuesday. "That poem became this story. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine," she added.

