Archie's Birthday: Royal Family Extends Wishes With Photo Of Meghan, Harry With Son

The Royal Family, whose relationship with Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family has deteriorated significantly in the recent months, marked baby Archie’s second birthday with a special picture on social media. Prince Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and a year later, his parents announced that they are leaving the royal family and settled in the United States, away from the UK. Taking to the official social media accounts, the Royal Family shared one of the first portraits of Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie with the caption, “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

As per OK! report, no royal birthday is complete without a family Zoom call these days despite the frosty relations between the family members. As Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born two years ago, a virtual play date with his UK cousins, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, will be organised. As per the report, Royal author Katie Nicholl believes that for the sake of their children, the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge will put their personal tiffs on one side, at least for an hour to mark Archie’s birthday.

Prince Harry’s wish of his child getting along with his English cousins will be fulfilled through the virtual interaction. Reportedly, it will require him to swallow any resentment he might feel against his brother Prince William after he departed from the royal duties last year. Katie told OK! that, “Harry is living a wonderful life in California, but he faces a challenge...He always wanted his children to grow up close to William and Kate’s. That would be the childhood he enjoyed with his own cousins, Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie. Sadly it’s looking increasingly unlikely for Archie.”

Meghan Markle To Launch Children's Book

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is set to release her first children’s book which revolves around the “special bond” between father and son. Markle’s debut book called ‘The Bench’ will be published on June 8 and was inspired by Prince Harry and their son, Archie. According to Archwell, the organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the book captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and son and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.

“Evoking a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion, The Bench gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons—moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort,” the press note read.

Image credits: AP