‘Armageddon Alert’ Date Set: UK Primed For New Public Warning Siren-like Test

An emergency alert will jam the phones of millions of people in the United Kingdom until they click on it. People across the UK will hear a siren-like 'armageddon alert’ warning message coming from their phones, along with a test alert message on Sunday, April 23.

The government will be sending the alarm as part of a system intended to send an immediate warning to the public in life-threatening situations such as flooding and wildfires. People will only be able to use their phones after they have acknowledged the alert.

The emergency alert is reportedly modelled after similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan. The alert will initially focus on the most serious severe weather-related events, with the ability to get a message to 90% of mobile users within the relevant area in an emergency.

UK testing new emergency alert system

Speaking to media reporters, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: "We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alerts system, to deal with a wide range of threats, from flooding to wildfires." He further added that the alert will revolutionise the ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger, and help us keep people safe.

Notably, the UK government has insisted no data will be collected by the system and the alert is free to receive. People can also opt out of receiving the alert by toggling severe and extreme emergency alerts in their phone’s settings.