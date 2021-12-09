Around 100 Ex-British Council Staff Remain Under Hiding In Afghanistan: Reports

Around 100 former Afghan employees of the British Council are still under hiding in Afghanistan after being denied a chance to resettle in the United Kingdom, The Guardian reported on December 8. The staff employed to teach British values and the English language had applied to go to the UK under the government's Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy set up earlier this year, but their applications remain unprocessed and without response months after they were submitted, the media outlet cited former British Council Afghanistan English manager Joseph Seaton as saying.

The British council staff, Seaton, alleged that those who were left behind are constantly afraid for their lives since they were recruited by the British government to teach concepts such as diversity, inclusivity, and equality, which the Taliban opposes. The news comes after the whistleblower, Raphael Marshall, said that the government's reaction to the crisis was chaotic and inefficient. Marshall was at the Foreign Office at the time. Raphael Marshall, who was deployed by the Foreign Ministry in Kabul, wrote in a written statement to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, that, "fewer than 5%" of the 75,000 to 150,000 Afghans who applied for evacuation before the Taliban takeover in August received assistance from the British government.

Dominic Raab defends UK's handling of Afghan evacuation

However, Dominic Raab, the former Foreign Secretary, has defended the UK's handling of the Afghan evacuation when the Taliban took control of Kabul in August, according to BBC. Raab stated that the UK evacuated 15,000 people from Afghanistan between August 15 and the end of the month, BBC reported. He claimed it was a higher figure than any other country except the United States.

The government stated at the time that the 15,000 persons included 5,000 British nationals, 8,000 Afghans, and 2,000 youngsters, according to the media agency. Before August 15, several Afghan nationals had arrived in the UK seeking resettlement. According to the Foreign Office, an additional 3,000 persons have been assisted in leaving Afghanistan since the end of August. There were about 1100 British nationals among them, according to various media reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP