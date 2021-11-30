As Barbados Turns Republic, UK PM Boris Says Both Countries 'to Remain Steadfast Friends'

As Barbados became a Republic for the first time in history, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he is proud to celebrate the ties with the Caribbean island, reported Mirror. According to the British national daily, he said that the UK and Barbados will remain "steadfast friends and allies" even after the latter gets the status of a Republic country. It is worth mentioning that Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island and an independent British Commonwealth nation. On November 30, Barbados stopped pledging loyalty to Queen Elizabeth II and became a Republic for the first time in history. With Tuesday's event, it has ended the almost 400 years of the British royal family being head of state to the island known by some as "Little England".

Meanwhile, in a heart-warming gesture, the Queen has sent "good wishes" to the people of Barbados. “On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first President of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians,” the Queen wrote in the letter, as per Sky News. To commemorate the special day of Barbados, several screens were set up across the island so that people could watch the event that featured an orchestra with more than 100 steel pan players and numerous singers, poets and dancers. The event was also attended by dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and Rihanna.

Barbados began to struggle more than two decades ago

According to AP, the event was organised at a popular square where the statue of a well-known British lord was transferred last year amid a global force to erase "symbols of dictatorship". Meanwhile, while speaking during the ceremony, Prince Charles acknowledged the Caribbean island's "appalling atrocity of slavery". He called the period when the UK was a major player in the transatlantic slave trade the "darkest days of our past," but added that the formulation of this Republic offers "new inception".

Notably, to become a Republic, the Caribean island began its struggle more than two decades ago and culminated with the island’s Parliament electing its first-ever president last month in a two-thirds majority vote. On Tuesday, Barbados Governor General Sandra Mason was sworn in before dawn as the island marked its 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP