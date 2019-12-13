As Britain Concludes General Election, EU Pushes For Vote On Brexit

European Union wants the British Parliament to vote on Britain's withdrawal soon after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide victory over Jeremy Corbyn in Britain's general election on December 12. The EU wants to have clarity regarding Britains plans moving forward with Brexit as the nation concluded general election which had the fate of Brexit at stake.

EU seeks clarity

The President of the European Council Charles Michel who assumed office on December 1, congratulated Johnson on his victory in the general election adding that Britain and its parliament must soon decide how to move forward with the Brexit talks. Michel said that the European Union was ready to resume talks regarding a free-trade agreement but only if Britain worked with them in good faith. While talking to media, Michel said that the EU was ready to resume talks with Britain and wanted clarity about London's plan for Brexit as soon as possible.

Boris Johnson and the Conservative party secured a crushing victory against Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn. Running on the promise of getting Brexit done, Johnson took 364 seats in the 650 seat parliament. This is the Conservative Party's biggest victory in 30 years, since the time of Margeret Thacher.

The Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn won only 203 seats in the worst showing in any elections in the last 84 years. After the defeat, he announced that he will not lead the party anymore. The anti-Brexit Scottish National party won an overwhelming victory in Scotland by seizing 48 out of 59 seats. All signs point towards it campaigning for another vote regarding succession from England.

One of the Scottish Nationalist Party leaders after his victory said that Johnson may have the mandate to take England out of the European Union but he does not have the mandate to do the same with Scotland.

