As Doctors Sound Alarm On Queen Elizabeth's Condition, Here's A Timeline Of Her Health

Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are ‘concerned for Her Majesty’s health,’ Buckingham Palace informed on September 8, as members of the royal family dropped all scheduled programmes and rushed to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The British Monarch has been down with health problems ever since she was hospitalised for a night last October and cancelled multiple public engagements thereafter.

Here’s a timeline of the health-related updates of the Queen including the cancellation of her public engagements.

Timeline of Queen's health

October 2021 - On October 12 at the Westminster Abbey service, the Queen was seen taking support of a walking stick, the first time she had done so in a public appearance.

Later, Buckingham palace announced on October 20, that the Queen has pulled out of a two-day trip to Northern Ireland after being advised to rest on medical grounds. On the following day, Queen Elizabeth II attended a private London hospital for ‘preliminary investigations’ and stayed there overnight, informed the Royal Palace.

On October 26, the palace informed that she has resumed ‘light duties’.

November 2021 - On November 1, the Queen was seen driving a car at her Windsor Castle home.

However, she again had to cancel an attendance, this time at the UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow on doctor’s ‘advice to rest’. She also dropped out of the annual remembrance Sunday event on November 14 due to a ‘sprained back’

February 20, 2022 - Following the permission for in-person audiences at the Windsor Castle, the Queen tested positive for COVID-19. Buckingham Palace said that she has "mild, cold-like symptoms.". She was later heard saying, “It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?”

March 2022 - The Queen dropped from the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Yet on March 29, she attended the memorial service of her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

April 2022 - The Queen pulled out from the Maundy Thursday religious service.

May 2022 - Due to ‘episodic mobility problems’, the Queen missed the ceremonial state opening of Parliament on May 10, missing the ceremony for just the third time since 1952.

June 2022 - The Queen missed the platinum jubilee events commemorating the 70th year of her taking over the throne, including a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, making only two public appearances.

September 2022 - In the first week of the month, the Queen pulled out of the traditional Braemar Gathering Highland Games event near Balmoral.

She formally appointed Liz Truss as the Prime Minister on September 6 and took a photograph shaking her hand. However, this time, Queen Elizabeth II conducted the ceremony at Balmoral in Scotland, instead of Buckingham Palace.

On September 7, she cancelled a planned meeting with political advisors after being asked to rest.

