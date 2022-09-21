As Hindus Are Targeted In UK, CM Himanta's 'India Is Their Home' Argument Truer Than Ever

Several communal clashes targeting Hindus have been reported in locations in the United Kingdom in the last few weeks, where temples have been gheraoed, vandalised and Hindus intimidated, arising from an India-Pakistan Cricket match. As Hindus face such open threats and outrageous attacks on foreign shores, the words of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just a few days ago at the Republic Bharat Summit ring true almost immediately.

While interacting with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at the Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan, the Assam CM was asked about his views on the CAA and asserted that wherever Hindus face atrocities, India is considered as their home country, especially given the lack of countries where Hinduism is a state religion, unlike in the case of some other faiths..

The outspoken Sarma said, "Where will the Hindus go? Had it been like the Hindus had many state religions of many other countries, it would have been a different ball game. If in any X, Y, Z country, there are atrocities on Hindus, they have only one thought, we have people in India, let's call them," adding, “You cannot see or compare Hindus with Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, every Hindu is an Indian.”

Just four days after Sarma's statement, communal clashes were again reported in different locations in the UK, where protestors were seen climbing on the temple walls and chanting slogans. Earlier, the disturbance was limited to Leicester. However, from Tuesday onwards, it spread to other locations like Birmingham and Smethwick. In a number of videos that have emerged, agitators were seen vandalising a Durga temple, pulling down a religious flag outside the temple and shouting slogans. Some reports even claimed that the protestors were from Pakistan. The UK police later informed that 47 people were arrested in connection with the case.

An earlier such incident was reported on August 28 after the recent India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match that was held in Dubai. The tensions were only between the cricket fans of both the nations, but later the matter escalated and turned into an issue between two communities.

Sarma had opined that CAA is long-pending justice of exploitation of Hindus, and had explained as to how the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, had made a mistake by not bringing back all the Hindus to India when the partition was declared, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah had announced that Pakistan will be an Islamic country. His take that India is the only country that can be considered a home for all the Hindus in the world is something others have reiterated in the past too, clarifying that this does not take away from the secular and pluralistic character of the nation.