As King Charles III Ascends To The Throne, All You Need To Know About King Charles I & II

King Charles III, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, who will now take over the British throne has arrived at Buckingham Palace along with his wife Queen Consort. The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10.00 hrs on September 10 in the State Apartments of St James's Palace in London, according to the official statement issued by Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The new King Charles III shares a name with two other monarchs of Britain.

Notably, Charles I was caught up in a civil war and was executed while Charles II spent the first 10 years of his reign in exile. Here are the main events in the reigns of Charles I and Charles II.

Charles I

Born in 1600, Charles I was the second son of the King and Queen of Scotland. After the death of Queen Elizabeth I in 1603, the father of Charles succeeded her and became King James I. Charles used to become frequently ill and faced difficulty in walking, struggling with a stammer, The Washington Post reported. His elder brother died suddenly of an illness and Charles, who was still a boy came in the line of succession. Charles became King of the UK in the mid-20s after his father passed away.

During his reign, Charles I had a strained relationship with UK Parliament. Parliamentarians were upset after he got married to French Catholic, Henrietta Maria. He used to dissolve parliament whenever he and Parliament had different views and he even once dissolved the parliament for 11 years, Fox News reported. The disagreement between UK Parliament and King Charles I resulted in England getting caught up in a civil war. Charles was executed in 1649 after his Royalist army was defeated by Oliver Cromwell's Parliamentarian forces during the civil war. Notably, he remains the only English monarch to be tried and executed for treason.

Charles II

The first Charles son, Charles II, 18, was in exile when his father died. Scotland declared him King Charles II, however, the English Parliament abolished the monarch and declared England a republic. For the next 10 years, he remained away from the throne as the Puritan Oliver Cromwell took over the republic. After Cromwell died in 1658, his son tried to take over control. However, the Parliament invited King Charles II to ascend the throne and he took over the British throne in 1649. King Charles II faced some hard times, including the Great Plague of 1665, and the Great Fire of London in 1666. Like his father, he also annoyed Parliament and even dissolved it in 1679 and ruled by himself until he died in 1685. Reportedly, King Charles II was also sympathetic to Catholics.

