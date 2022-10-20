As Liz Truss Resigns, Can Boris Johnson Return As UK's Prime Minister?

Now that UK PM Liz Truss has resigned, the question is who will replace her and become her successor? There are reports that Boris Johnson might replace her but it depends on how the Tory leadership contest turns out. Will the vote of members be counted or will the votes of Tory MPs be the only ones that matter? Sir Graham Brady, head of the powerful 1922 Tory backbenchers told political editor of The Times Steven Swinford that votes of Tory members will be included in the Tory party leadership contest. Chances are, unlike the previous leadership contest, the vote of members in this contest will be collected through an online ballot.

If votes of Tory members are counted, then there is a significant chance that Boris Johnon will return as UK's prime minister. According to polls by YouGov, Boris Johnson is still the favourite amongst Tory party members. However, to get to the stage where votes of Tory members will matter, Borish Johnson will have to get enough votes from Tory party MPs, to reach the final stage. Will that happen? It is unclear. The last Tory party leadership lasted for almost a month, this one is reportedly supposed to last only seven days.

Priti Patel to reportedly back Johnson if he decides to run

Times has reported that Priti Patel will back Boris Johnson if he decides to throw his hat into the ring. Johnson is apparently considering joining the race in "national interest," however, he still holds a grudge over the way he was defenestrated and believes that the decision to oust him was unfair. Whilst giving a speech to Tory party MPs some time ago, Boris compared himself to Cincinnatus, as per inews reports. Cincinnatus was a Roman statesman from the 5th century BCE, who apparently loved farming more than politics. “Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough," said Boris, when he quit, just 6 weeks ago.

Those who have read the classics would know, Cincinnatus was called back from his farm because people demanded he serve the Roman Republic during a moment of crisis. Boris is no stranger to the classics, he often recites Latin poems from the classic impromptu, poems that are 4-5 pages long. The second most popular candidate is Rishi Sunak, although there is a significant gap between Boris' and Sunak's popularity amongst the Tory membership. Many Tory members perceive Rishi as Brutus i.e. someone who betrayed Boris by stabbing him in the back. Times suggests that this factor undermined Rishi's popularity amongst the membership.