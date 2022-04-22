As PMs Meet, India For Open Indo-Pacific, Ukraine Peace, Inclusive & Terror-free Afghan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday issued a joint-address along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is on a two-day India visit. At the briefing, PM Modi informed that he discussed a wide range of issues including the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with his UK counterpart.

PM Modi stated that both countries stressed upon maintaining an Indo-Pacific region based on free, open, inclusive and rule-based order. He also hailed the UK's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean initiative.

Speaking over the prevailing situation in Ukraine, PM Modi stated that India and the United Kingdom discussed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict immediately.

"We also discussed the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country," PM Modi said, adding that India and the UK also reiterated their support for a peaceful Afghanistan with an inclusive government.

"It is important that the Afghan land should not be used for carrying out terrorist attacks against any country," PM Modi said. Furthermore, the Indian Prime Minister also hailed his British counterpart for making efforts to strengthen relations between both countries.

PM Johnson thanks PM Modi for the "fantastic welcome"

On Friday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar also met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and held discussions on several key factors including the India-UK Roadmap 2030. Earlier, he was received by PM Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following which he received a grand ceremonial reception.

The UK Prime Minister who is on a two-visit to India was also accorded a Guard of Honour following which he met his Indian counterpart and several other Cabinet ministers present at the event. Johnson also thanked PM Modi for the "fantastic welcome" and further added that things have been better than it was ever before in both countries.

India-UK relations

It is significant to mention here that strong historical and cultural links bind India to the United Kingdom. With the elevation to a Strategic Partnership in 2004, India's multidimensional bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom became much stronger. Since the Strategic Partnership in 2004, there have been regular exchanges of visits at the Prime Ministerial level. India is the United Kingdom's second-largest foreign investor.

While the United Kingdom is India's 18th largest trading partner and third-largest investor after Mauritius and Singapore. In addition, many bilateral trade agreements exist between the two countries in order to strengthen ties.

