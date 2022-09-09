As UK Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96, Here's A Look At Her Only 3 Visits To India

Buckingham Palace confirmed on September 8 that UK Queen Elizabeth II had sadly passed away at the age of 96 after a historic 70 years on the throne. She was the world's second longest reigning monarch and will now be succeeded to the throne by her son, Prince Charles. Following UK Queen Elizabeth II's death, here is a look at the three times she visited India during her lifetime.

Did you know that Her Majesty The Queen has visited India thrice so far? Here are some of the rare photos from those visits. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) June 4, 2022

UK Queen Elizabeth II's visits to India: 1961, 1983 & 1997

UK Queen Elizabeth II first visited India in 1961 when she was escorted by then-Indian President Dr Rajendra Prasad. In the picture below, she and Prince Philip could be seen arriving at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi for a banquet given in their honour.

In all the Queen toured Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata – then Bombay, Madras, and Calcutta – and also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. At Rajghat, the Queen and Prince took off their footwear and replaced them with velvet slippers before entering the memorial area. This was the first visit of a British Monarch after India gained Independence in 1947, and Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952.

Escorted by Indian President Dr Rajendra Prasad, HM Queen Elizabeth II, and HRH Prince Philip arrive at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, for a banquet given in their honour at the start of their visit to India in 1961. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/qtF8rDnCAU — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) June 4, 2022

In 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited India at the invitation of then-President Giani Zail Singh and stayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. On this visit, the UK Queen infamously presented Mother Teresa with an honorary Order of Merit and also visited India's then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Her Majesty The Queen met with Mother Teresa during her visit to India in 1983. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/rKY42TA81m — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) June 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II's final visit to India came in 1997, the year the country celebrated their 50th Independence Day. On their visit, they met then-Indian President K R Narayanan and his wife along with Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral and his wife. On the same visit, they also paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and visited the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial at Amritsar.

HM The Queen and HRH Prince Philip met Indian President K R Narayanan, his wife along with Indian Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral and his wife during their visit to India in 1997. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/RxSHS1I5Vw — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) June 4, 2022