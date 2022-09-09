As Queen Elizabeth Passes Away, Buckingham Palace Mourners Take Heart In Double Rainbows

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. She was 96. Buckingham Palace announced in a statement informing everyone that Her Majesty the Queen died peacefully. While numerous people gathered outside the palace to pay their respects to Britain's longest-serving monarch, they witnessed a mesmerizing view of two rainbows in the sky.

As Hundreds of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace after the news of Queen Elizabeth passing away was affixed to the Buckingham palace gates, two rainbows emerged in the sky leaving people mesmerized. People began paying their tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth by extending their condolences along with sharing pictures and videos of the rainbows outside the Palace. They even stated how it was the most beautiful and fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the time of her spirit’s journey while some others were left in awe of 'nature’s reaction' to her passing and the legacy of service she leaves. Take a look at the Britons’ reactions ahead-

This was the scene outside Buckingham Palace this morning. Many feel the double rainbow signifies the Queen meeting Prince Philip. Speaking only for myself, I'll hold Nature's reaction to the passing of a wonderful woman and the legacy of service she leaves. pic.twitter.com/TX1S8KWfvB — Ross Burke ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@BurkeRoss) September 9, 2022

The rainbows at Buckingham Palace and Windsor were just so magical and poignant. pic.twitter.com/gVW36mzkIz — History, Royals and Other Things (@RoyalsOther) September 9, 2022

Double rainbow over Buckingham Palace pretty amazing RIP Queen Elizabeth ii pic.twitter.com/NyiTPTpe7Y — Cardesi (@Cardesi5) September 9, 2022

RT Canellelabelle: Truly, a Queen has passed. She left us in a beautiful rainbows over Balmoral and over Buckingham palace ❤️❤️❤️😍 https:/…1568101353439854593 — 🐻 (@stiffx) September 9, 2022

As the Queen is succeeded by her 73-year-old son, Prince Charles, now King Charles III, he released a statement mourning the loss of his mother. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort. In the statement, Charles stated that it was a moment of great loss for him and the members of his family. It read, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

On the other hand, even the world of sport came to a halt following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The second day of the 3rd cricket test between England and South Africa was postponed to pay respect to the late Queen.

Image: AP